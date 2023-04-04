Positively Georgia
Atlanta celebrates ‘404 Day’

City of Atlanta
City of Atlanta(Canva Stock Photo)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Rebekka Schramm
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The fourth day of the fourth month is known as “404 Day” in Atlanta - a nod to the city’s 404 area code. Atlantans are celebrating Tuesday in a variety of ways.

The city has posted a map of several Atlanta pubs that are taking part in the fun. The signature 404 Day event will be held at Piedmont Park from 1 to 9 p.m. It will feature a food and vendor market, plus DJs and live music.

The Atlanta Braves are hosting a free festival in celebration of 404 Day. It’s at The Battery right outside the baseball stadium.

Mayor Andre Dickens is piggybacking on this 404 Day to focus on his “Year of the Youth” initiative. He’s hosting a mentorship challenge.

Georgia’s own Credit Union has temporarily changed the digital signage on top of its skyscraper with the message, “Happy 404 Day!” The credit union is also teaming up with the Atlanta Hawks to give out 404 King-of-Pops popsicles Tuesday on the BeltLine.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

