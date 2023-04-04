Atlanta News First sports director, legend Fred Kalil retires

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Veteran Atlanta News First Sports Director and legendary sports reporter Fred Kalil officially retired after more than 31 years of working in Atlanta and more than 40 years on TV.

Kalil first joined the WANF sports team in 2015 after 22 years at 11 Alive.

Kalil is a graduate of Indiana University and was a walk-on football player, as a linebacker under legendary coach Lee Corso.

Several employees at Atlanta News First including Atlanta News First Sports Anchor Emily Gagnon posted a video tribute showing Kalil’s many highlights throughout his illustrious career.

Photo of Atlanta News First Sports Director Fred Kalil (Atlanta News First)

Photo of Fred Kalil, Emily Gagnon, Fred Campagna, Rick Folbaum, and Tracye Hutchins (Atlanta News First)

Gagnon was asked about what stands out the most about Kalil and couldn’t resist his sense of humor and all of the interesting stories he shared over the years.

“I was asked about a week ago, who in the newsroom would make me laugh as hard as Fred does, and the truth is no one will,” said Gagnon. “The relationship we’ve built over six years will never be broken. We’ll remain friends forever. It’s been so much more than work for us since we’ve worked countless nights and weekends together. We started off as co-hosts and now we’re family. If I ever get married, Fred will be front row and center, cheering me on. So for now, I’m cheering him on. He can put the mic down after four decades in TV and enjoy retirement. I couldn’t be happier for him and his future. He deserves nothing but the best.”

Atlanta News First sports producer Scott Pennyman also shared his thoughts on Kalil and how much he inspired him throughout his career.

“Getting to work with such an Atlanta Legend was special,” said Pennyman. “It didn’t take me long to figure out just how much he meant to the city. I thank him for allowing me to be a part of his legendary career and helping me advance mine.”

He and his wife Carla will now retire to Phoenix, Arizona, where they first met.

