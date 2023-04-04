Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Couple uses Milwaukee Brewers 50/50 raffle win for fertility treatments, welcomes baby

In February, the Murphys welcomed their baby Foster into the world – just in time for the Brewers opening day. (Source: WISN, Murphy family, CNN)
By Hannah Hilyard
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) – A raffle at a Milwaukee Brewers baseball game has changed the lives of one couple trying to conceive.

Erin and Cassie Murphy had spent more than a year going through fertility treatments, and they were running out of resources.

“We had kind of spent about $20,000 – well, over $20,000 – trying to get pregnant, unsuccessfully,” Cassie Murphy said.

Then, in April 2022, the couple went to a Brewers game, where they bought a 50/50 raffle ticket.

They ended up winning that raffle, walking away with more than $18,000 – and they knew exactly what to do with it.

Cassie Murphy said the amount of money they won was almost the exact amount they needed to move forward with more fertility treatments.

“It was almost to the dollar like what we needed to keep going,” Cassie Murphy said.

After one more round of IVF, Erin Murphy was pregnant by June 2022.

Then in February, they welcomed their baby Foster Murphy into the world – just in time for the Brewers opening day.

“I don’t think we thought that baseball would be such a part of our fertility pregnancy journey, but it’s been a really welcomed community,” Erin Murphy said.

The couple returned to the ballpark Monday for opening day, this time, with a baby in tow.

“I think we will have an eternal connection to the Brewers, that’s for sure,” Cassie Murphy said.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Missing person Harold Dillard
Man who went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport found
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery
Three people were shot near Georgia State University late Sunday night, according to Atlanta...
2 people shot downtown near Georgia State, police say
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
‘Wow’ | Top headlines from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘60 Minutes’ profile

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump...
LIVE: Trump enters New York City courtroom for arraignment
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
Here’s why your tax return may have decreased from last year
Georgia DOT said electrical panels in the tunnel keep keep flooding and need to be relocated.
GDOT commits $2.7 million to fix GA 400 tunnel lighting after ANF report
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Eyedrops maker couldn’t ensure factory was sterile, FDA says
A recent heavy snow in the area made the already 2,000-pound nest too heavy for the dead tree...
Baby eaglet dies after nest falls from tree