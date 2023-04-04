DeKalb Board of Education names sole finalist for superintendent

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Board of Education announced Tuesday that Dr. Devon Horton has been selected as its sole finalist for the district’s superintendent position.

Dr. Horton who has over two decades of experience in educational leadership and currently serves as the Superintendent of Evanston/Skokie School District 65, is in line to become DeKalb County’s next superintendent.

Dr. Horton previously held positions such as Chief of Schools at Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky and Deputy Superintendent of East St. Louis School District 189 in Illinois. He has also worked in various roles at Chicago Public Schools in Illinois

Board Chair Diijon DaCosta, Sr. said, “The Board has made great progress in announcing its sole finalist for DeKalb County School District’s superintendent position. Dr. Horton has an impressive track record of leading districts with diverse student populations and implementing initiatives that promote academic success. We are confident he will lead our district of 14,000 employees with integrity and excellence and be committed to achieving positive academic outcomes for our 92,000 scholars.”

As the Superintendent of Evanston/Skokie School District 65, he implemented innovative programs to support Black and Latinx students’ academic growth, including Academic Skills Centers at all campuses.

Dr. Horton also partnered with local universities to establish a teacher residency program that trains master-level candidates to become quality teachers within a year.

In addition to his achievements, Dr. Horton has been invited to speak at education-related conferences and has developed Urban Teacher Residency programs for multiple school districts.

These programs prioritize selecting and training teachers who believe in providing quality education to all students.

“I’m deeply honored to be selected as the sole finalist for Superintendent, and I look forward to continued conversations with the Board. I firmly believe that DeKalb will be the best place in America to learn, teach, and lead. If entrusted with the superintendency, I will embrace that goal enthusiastically,” said Dr. Horton. “DeKalb is a place that inspires me, and the conversations that have led to this moment have only increased my excitement.”

According to state law, school boards are required to make superintendent finalists public for at least two weeks before a final vote. The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is April 17.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Interim Superintendent Dr. Vasanne S. Tinsley for her dedicated service to the DeKalb County School District and 25+ years career in education. Dr. Tinsley’s wealth of experience and expertise has been invaluable during this transition period, and we thank her for stepping up to lead our district during this critical time. Dr. Tinsley will remain with us until June 30, 2023, to work collaboratively with Dr. Horton for a smooth transition,” added Board Chair DaCosta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.