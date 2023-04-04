Fire academy for Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services scheduled

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Applications are being accepted for the Gwinnett County Citizens Fire Academy with classes for the academy scheduled to begin on April 19.

The Citizen Fire Academy is a nine-week program that allows citizens of Gwinnett County to learn about the fire and emergency service.

According to Gwinnett County officials, “participants will have the opportunity to experience a behind-the-scenes look at fire department operations, specialty teams such as our Swiftwater Rescue, Technical Rescue, Hazardous Materials Team, and Mass Casualty response capabilities. Additionally, participants may be allowed to complete a ride-along with a station of their choice.”

