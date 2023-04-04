Positively Georgia
Fire academy for Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services scheduled

Gwinnett County fire academy photo
Gwinnett County fire academy photo(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)
By Miles Montgomery
Updated: 41 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Applications are being accepted for the Gwinnett County Citizens Fire Academy with classes for the academy scheduled to begin on April 19.

The Citizen Fire Academy is a nine-week program that allows citizens of Gwinnett County to learn about the fire and emergency service.

According to Gwinnett County officials, “participants will have the opportunity to experience a behind-the-scenes look at fire department operations, specialty teams such as our Swiftwater Rescue, Technical Rescue, Hazardous Materials Team, and Mass Casualty response capabilities. Additionally, participants may be allowed to complete a ride-along with a station of their choice.”

Police arrest Georgia man 'wearing same clothes' days after armed robbery
Atlanta artist brings color into the worlds of struggling kids
