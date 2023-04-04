First Alert: Dense fog Tuesday Morning ahead of a warm afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We have issued a First Alert for a Dense Fog Advisory issued for most of North Georgia, including the city of Atlanta.

Visibility of a quarter mile or less is possible. If you aren’t stepping out to the fog, it will more than likely still be dreary and misty.

Through the afternoon, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with maybe a few isolated showers. Temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 70s.

We have a few mainly dry and warm days ahead of us with temperatures in the 80s tomorrow and Thursday.

A few showers along and ahead of a cold front will be possible Thursday, which kicks off quite the unsettled pattern that lasts into the weekend.

For those of you curious about the Braves home opener Thursday, it looks mainly dry with the exception of maybe a quick passing shower with temperatures in the 70s by first pitch.

Friday, the cold front will be passing through the area, bringing a more widespread chance for rain which continues into Saturday.

Saturday is a First Alert as it looks to be a washout of a day, especially through the morning and afternoon. It will also be a chilly rain with temperatures only in the 50s through the day.

Easter Sunday could start with a few scattered showers, but the majority of the day looks dry and cool wit temperatures in the low 60s.

While an isolated shower is possible Monday, we do look to head into a drier pattern next week!

