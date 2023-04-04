Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

First Alert: Dense fog Tuesday Morning ahead of a warm afternoon

After morning fog, we will see peaks of sunshine and upper 70s this afternoon
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We have issued a First Alert for a Dense Fog Advisory issued for most of North Georgia, including the city of Atlanta.

Visibility of a quarter mile or less is possible. If you aren’t stepping out to the fog, it will more than likely still be dreary and misty.

Through the afternoon, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with maybe a few isolated showers. Temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 70s.

We have a few mainly dry and warm days ahead of us with temperatures in the 80s tomorrow and Thursday.

A few showers along and ahead of a cold front will be possible Thursday, which kicks off quite the unsettled pattern that lasts into the weekend.

For those of you curious about the Braves home opener Thursday, it looks mainly dry with the exception of maybe a quick passing shower with temperatures in the 70s by first pitch.

Friday, the cold front will be passing through the area, bringing a more widespread chance for rain which continues into Saturday.

Saturday is a First Alert as it looks to be a washout of a day, especially through the morning and afternoon. It will also be a chilly rain with temperatures only in the 50s through the day.

Easter Sunday could start with a few scattered showers, but the majority of the day looks dry and cool wit temperatures in the low 60s.

While an isolated shower is possible Monday, we do look to head into a drier pattern next week!

Dense Fog Advisory for much of North Georgia through 11 AM. Expect very low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory for much of North Georgia through 11 AM. Expect very low visibility.(ANF)
Foggy start to what will be a warm and dry day.
Foggy start to what will be a warm and dry day.(ANF)
Scattered showers possible Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front.
Scattered showers possible Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front.(ANF)
Thursday a few passing showers possible, but a very rainy Friday and Saturday on the way....
Thursday a few passing showers possible, but a very rainy Friday and Saturday on the way. Sunday looks great!(ANF)
First Alert: widespread rain for most of the day Saturday.
First Alert: widespread rain for most of the day Saturday.(ANF)
Mainly dry the next couple of days ahead of very unsettled weather for Friday and Saturday....
Mainly dry the next couple of days ahead of very unsettled weather for Friday and Saturday. Easter Sunday and next week trending drier.(ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery
Missing person Harold Dillard
Man went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport
Three people were shot near Georgia State University late Sunday night, according to Atlanta...
2 people shot downtown near Georgia State, police say
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
‘Wow’ | Top headlines from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘60 Minutes’ profile

Latest News

Dense Fog Advisory until 11 AM
Dense Fog Advisory until 11 AM
Rain returns late week
First Alert Forecast: A nice warm-up Tuesday afternoon
Rain returns late week
First Alert | Saturday Rain
Rain Continues into the Afternoon, Warmer Days Ahead
First Alert: Rain Continues into the Afternoon