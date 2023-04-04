First Alert: Near record temperatures Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Temperatures have climbed into the upper 70s/lower80s across most of the region this afternoon, and we will remain unseasonably warm tonight. You may want to sleep with the fan on tonight as temperatures will gradually dip into the mid 60s by early morning. Some areas of patchy fog are possible tonight, but we are not expecting it to be as widespread as what we saw this morning.

Morning lows in the mid 60s. (Atlanta News First)

The warmest day we have had so far this year is 83° -- and temperatures are forecast to hit 85° tomorrow. The record temperature for Wednesday is 89°, set back in 1998. Periods of sun and clouds will dominate the day while winds will be a little breezy, gusting up to 20mph. Our attention then turns to a cold front that will approach our area Thursday. As the front slides towards are our area, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible out ahead of the boundary-- mainly in the afternoon.

Stray rumble of thunder possible. (Atlanta News First)

Multiple FIRST ALERTS are in the forecast as we round out the week. Scattered showers will increase in coverage through the day Friday. While the rain isn’t overwhelming and there isn’t a severe weather risk, looks like we will get long periods of light to moderate rain that will add up to roughly a half inch and put a damper on Friday evening plans. Meanwhile, more moisture will build into the area Saturday -- bringing heavier rain into the region. Looks like we will have a wedging setup Saturday as well-- which means we will have a cooler northeasterly breeze that will keep temperatures in the 50s (at best) for most of the day.

Heavier at times. (Atlanta News First)

Rain will exit sometime Sunday afternoon, and we’ll see a good amount of sunshine heading into the beginning of next week, allowing temperatures to rebound back into the 70s.

Cold rain on tap for Saturday (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.