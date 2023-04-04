Positively Georgia
Florida Democrats charged after abortion rights protest

Democratic Chair Nikki Fried is arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department outside of City...
Democratic Chair Nikki Fried is arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department outside of City Hall, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Fried was among a group speaking out in opposition to SB 300, which would put in place a six-week abortion ban.(Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party and a Democratic state lawmaker have been charged with trespassing after refusing to leave a protest in Tallahassee against a bill to ban abortions after six weeks.

Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book were among a small group of protestors arrested late Monday near the state Capitol building and charged with misdemeanor trespass.

Sen. Lauren Book, left, and about a dozen activists who were protesting SB 300, which would...
Sen. Lauren Book, left, and about a dozen activists who were protesting SB 300, which would place a ban on abortions after six weeks, were arrested outside the Tallahassee City Hall building, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.(Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

The demonstration came hours after the Republican-controlled state Senate approved a proposal to ban abortions after six weeks. The bill, which has the backing of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is expected to pass the Legislature and become law.

Videos on social media show people chanting “shame” as officers led protestors away in handcuffs. The Tallahassee Police Department issued a statement that said protestors were told they would have to leave after sunset, but 11 people refused to go and were arrested for trespassing.

