Grieving moms, clergy push for gun control legislation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Betty Maddox Battle is one of many mothers who are pushing for gun control legislation, after losing her son Michael in 1993.

“I think about my son but I also think about other mothers who lost their sons as a result of the senseless violence that is being perpetrated,” she said.

She is one of many grieving mothers in America. She joined with Concerned Black Clergy, Mothers Against Gang Violence and other local community activists to make a call to Congress to ban certain weapons and pass strong gun control measures.

“Pass the gun violence legislation, ban assault weapons because our children, we are losing too many of our children,” said Battle.

The group said the violence must cease and desist.

They say gun laws in America are too relaxed, allowing them to fall into the hands of the wrong people. They also believe the solution starts with teaching better conflict resolution.

“We’ve gotten to a point where our tolerance has just plummeted. We don’t have any tolerance or patience for one another,” said Xeron Pledger with Delivering C.H.A.N.G.E.

“They see something somebody says about them on social media. Instead of trying to resolve it, they pick up a gun,” said Louis Muhammad, with 10,000 Fearless Men and Women.

This comes as Georgia passed more lax gun laws, that many gun rights advocates support. We reached out to Georgia’s 2nd Amendment. They sent a statement regarding the calls this coalition is making.

First off, the gun violence the gun prohibitionists is not caused by the instrument they are targeting. Violence is in the hearts and minds of the people committing crimes against humanity. A firearm is an inanimate object and in no way can cause violence without the assistance of a human being.

As to Assault Weapons, there is no such classification. Anything that can be used for assault can be classified as such. The gun prohibitionists refer to AR-15-type rifles as such because they think it will be easier to ban them and then they will move on to another type of firearm to try to get them banned. More people are killed by hammers than by all the long guns (including AR-15s) in this country.

Also, the majority of “mass shootings” in this country are committed by handguns rather than rifles.

The gun prohibitionists say the previous “assault weapons ban” saved lives but there is no proof in study after study that backs up their assumption.

The problem is not firearms. The problem is human beings who have no moral compass and have lost their sanctity for life. Banning my firearms will have no effect on the moral compass of the people who commit these horrific crimes against humanity.

Battle said she hopes her efforts will get guns out of the wrong hands and prevent another mother from experiencing what she did in 1993.

