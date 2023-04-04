Infrastructure improvements coming to Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Big infrastructure improvements are coming to Gwinnett County, according to officials.

According to officials, a $7.5 million infrastructure improvement will take place in Gwinnett County.

Georgia rep Lucy McBath says the 5-year program that the funds will go towards is estimated to create 400 jobs, while also reducing methane emissions.

McBath adds the money will go towards repairing, rehabilitating, or outright replacing pipelines that are rapidly aging.

