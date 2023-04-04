Jasper city officials evict homeless shelter residents citing code violations

JASPER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Things just went from bad to worse for more than a dozen metro Atlanta residents. They were forced out of a homeless shelter. Jasper City officials say the building isn’t up the code and that’s why the residents here were evicted.

James David Howard never thought he would find himself in a homeless shelter. The Pickens County man worked hard his entire life, but a stroke a few years back making it difficult for him speak, not to mention find work and afford a place to live.

Howard found a home and community at the Refuge in Jesus homeless shelter in Jasper. But after two years of operation in a rented space along South East Street, the city shut down the shelter citing code violations.

“They put them out in the rain, in the cold, while they threw their stuff out on the streets,” said Amy Ghorley, founder of Refuge in Jesus.

In statement to Atlanta News First, Jasper Assistant City Manager Kim Goldener didn’t immediately answer our question as to why the city left the residents’ belongings, which included, bedding, clothing, and even bibles along the street.

But she did say the building wasn’t safe. “The unlicensed homeless shelter presents a difficult humanitarian crisis for the city and our community.”

The faith-based organization’s founder Amy Ghorley says they’ve tried to work with the city.

“We went to them, tried to get our permits, asked for zoning, coding, and none of them would meet with us and work with us,” said Ghorley.

Ghorley found a new location just outside the city, but that too is in limbo. The county fire marshal posted a stop work order on the building saying it needs updating to meet current codes.

“I think that they should work with us. If there is a government that says they work for the people, then the government should work for the people,” said Ghorley. “I’m disappointed in our government leaders. How we all can’t pull together. This is not our project. This should be a humanitarian project.”

Ghorley says she’s hopeful a court hearing next week will help to resolve any code issues so they can fix up and open their new location soon.

Full statement from Jasper city officials:

The unlicensed homeless shelter presents a difficult humanitarian crisis for the City and our community. The shelter is being operated by a spiritual group that feels called to provide aid to the homeless regardless of the regulations of the City. The City of Jasper has conducted inspections of the premises of the unlicensed homeless shelter and has made the owners of the property aware of the numerous life safety code violations within the premises. The premises have also been inspected by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which has confirmed the life safety code violations.

The property owner, not the City, brought a dispossessory action in the Pickens County Court System against their tenant, the unlicensed homeless shelter, and the Court granted a writ of possession to the landlord pursuant to a settlement agreement between the parties under which the homeless shelter agreed to vacate the premises on March 15, 2023. Due to the legal proceeding going through the Pickens County Court System, the City delayed bringing any action against the property owner for the life safety code violations within the unit, which also allowed the homeless shelter time to prepare a new location for the shelter. Only now that the unit is unoccupied has the City placed any obligation on the landlord to bring the unit’s deficiencies up to code prior to leasing again. It is the City’s understanding that the shelter was in the process of relocating to space outside the City limits in anticipation of the eviction proceedings occurring; however, the shelter has not been issued a certificate of occupancy by Pickens County for that space due to there being building code issues at the new premises also.

The City recognizes there is a great need in our community for services to assist the homeless population and believes that our religious communities will rise to this challenge and help these people in need.

If you’d like to learn more about Refuge in Jesus and offer support - you can visit their website here.

