Lizzo holds open casting call for female backup dancers, singers

Lizzo arrives at Jingle Ball on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Lizzo arrives at Jingle Ball on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Coming off the success that Lizzo had in finding Big Grrrl dancers for her world tour, she is now searching for women who can sing and dance.

She’s holding an open casting call and looking for singers and dancers to go on tour with her and be a part of the second season of her show “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.”

Applicants must be 18 years old by March 17, 2023, to apply. You’ll need to record a two to four-minute video talking about yourself and why you want to be in Lizzo’s Big Grrrl singing group (if you shoot this on your phone, please turn the phone horizontally). You’ll also need two photos of yourself: one a close-up of your face and one full-length, head to toe, showing your own personal style.

Then, submit a video of you in your home or studio performing a song that best highlights your singing and dancing capabilities. You may perform your own song or someone else’s or submit a video that clearly shows you performing from the past year. (Videos should not be over two years old and must be shot horizontally. TikTok videos cannot be used as examples.)

The application is due by next Sunday, April 9 by 5 p.m. PST.

To apply or to find out more, click here.

