Male accused of pointing a rifle at cars in Sandy Springs faces charges

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A male was arrested and faces multiple charges Sandy Springs police say he was walking a busy street pointing “an airsoft rifle” at passing cars on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:08 p.m., officers responded to the area of the 5600 block of Roswell Road and located a man with an airsoft rifle.

No injuries were reported.

The male was taken into police custody, officials said.

The male, who was not identified by police, faces disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct and drug charges.

