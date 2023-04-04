Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-Donald Trump rally ends in chaos

Northwest Georgia congressional representative calls for prayers for Donald Trump, the nation.
The historic surrender and criminal court arraignment of former President Donald Trump takes place in Manhattan Tuesday. (Source: CNN, WABC, WCBS, POOL)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Northwest Georgia congressional representative Marjorie Taylor Greene - whose national profile jumped after this past weekend’s “60 Minutes” profile - hosted a Tuesday morning rally for Donald Trump that ended abruptly.

Greene was reportedly removed from the rally by New York Police Department officers for her own safety after only about 10 minutes. Greene’s rally - which was co-hosted by the New York Young Republicans Club - was held in advance of Trump’s arrest and subsequent arraignment on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Greene, a Republican who was recently re-elected to a second term in northwest Georgia’s 14th congressional district, was the state’s first - and thus far, the only - congressional representative to endorse Trump’s latest White House bid.

Greene was profiled on Sunday’s edition of “60 Minutes” by correspondent Lesley Stahl.

After Trump’s court appearance, Greene called on the nation to pray for Trump and the U.S.

She also accused a New York public advocate of drowning out her remarks.

MORE TRUMP COVERAGE

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person Harold Dillard
Man who went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport found
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery
Donald Trump, who is running for president in 2024, has become the first former president to...
Non-disclosure agreement at center of historic Trump indictment
Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is...
UPDATES: Donald Trump becomes first ex-president to face criminal charges

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is...
UPDATES: Donald Trump becomes first ex-president to face criminal charges
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan...
Read the indictment against former president Donald Trump
Donald Trump, who is running for president in 2024, has become the first former president to...
Non-disclosure agreement at center of historic Trump indictment
Non-disclosure agreement at center of historic Trump indictment