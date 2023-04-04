Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-Donald Trump rally ends in chaos

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Northwest Georgia congressional representative Marjorie Taylor Greene - whose national profile jumped after this past weekend’s “60 Minutes” profile - hosted a Tuesday morning rally for Donald Trump that ended abruptly.

Greene was reportedly removed from the rally by New York Police Department officers for her own safety after only about 10 minutes. Greene’s rally - which was co-hosted by the New York Young Republicans Club - was held in advance of Trump’s arrest and subsequent arraignment on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

.@RepMTG has arrived, and it is a mess, lots of jockeying for position, with a loud, shrill whistle a counter protesters are trying to use to drown her out pic.twitter.com/azeXMmRZBn — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) April 4, 2023

Greene, a Republican who was recently re-elected to a second term in northwest Georgia’s 14th congressional district, was the state’s first - and thus far, the only - congressional representative to endorse Trump’s latest White House bid.

Marjorie Taylor Greene arrives in NYC & immediately calls out Mayor Eric Adams.



"While you allow crime in your streets and you sent your henchman down here... Dems are the party of violence."pic.twitter.com/qMmLxROlEP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 4, 2023

Greene was profiled on Sunday’s edition of “60 Minutes” by correspondent Lesley Stahl.

Pushing and shoving as MTG exits the park after a brief speech that was impossible to hear. She almost is falling over as her security tries to get her out safely. This is extremely dangerous. pic.twitter.com/fWzfKHhPFY — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

Counter protesters are trying to drown out @mtgreenee by blowing whistles and banging drums: pic.twitter.com/P5bDpEbIcP — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) April 4, 2023

Supporters and protestors having a shouting match outside of Manhattan Courthouse



pic.twitter.com/7iHUl9ZcpD — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 4, 2023

After Trump’s court appearance, Greene called on the nation to pray for Trump and the U.S.

Pray for President Trump.

Pray for our country.

This is awful. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 4, 2023

She also accused a New York public advocate of drowning out her remarks.

🧵

1. The New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was one of Mayor Adam’s thugs blowing a whistle at me in the park today across from the courthouse while I peacefully protested and used my free speech rights to protest the weaponization of government and persecution of… pic.twitter.com/6TwDwDN6n6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 4, 2023

