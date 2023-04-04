Positively Georgia
McDonald’s layoffs expected, officials say

McDonald's layoffs are expected this week, according to officials.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - McDonald’s officials are expected to lay off many employees soon, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The popular fast food chain told all corporate employees to work from home this week in anticipation of layoffs, officials say.

It is unclear why McDonald’s plans to fire employees or how many.

Overall McDonald’s sales increased by 11% in 2022. McDonald’s also plans to open just under 2,000 new restaurant locations in 2023.

