North Georgia farm donates over 86,000 eggs to Atlanta Community Food Bank

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A North Georgia farm donated 86,400 fresh eggs to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

“Eggs are jam-packed with nutrition, vitamins, protein, and so, they’re just an incredible source for families and kids and elderly adults who need healthy food,” said Graham Williams with Hatch for Hunger.

That’s why eggs are such a valuable food for folks with hunger insecurity. But with their value going up due to costs rising 70% in the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, they’re harder to get into the hands of those in need.

“Supply and demand really. Everyone has heard of the bird flu going around, that’s had its impact on the industry,” said Zane Baker of Rose Acre Farms. “Other protein sources, prices are really going up, like meat, chicken, pork, all that going up, eggs are in high demand. Prices have gone up but it’s still the cheapest source of protein you can get.”

That’s where the national non-profit Hatch for Hunger comes in.

“There’s a lack of access for protein and nutrition across the country, and hunger relief organizations, so, we stepped in to provide eggs for the greater good,” said Williams.

This spring, they’re giving over 5.5 million eggs out across the country.

“We’re in about 25 states across the country, serving over 60 food bank partners, which has been an incredible amount of impact for families that are in need,” said Williams.

Locally, Hatch is partnered with Rose Acre Farms in Canon, Georgia

“I know, especially in Atlanta and other surrounding areas, there’s just plenty of hunger out there,” said Baker.

The North Georgia farm gave 86,400 eggs, roughly 43,000 meals, to the Atlanta Community Food Bank despite the increased amount they could be profiting from their product.

“It’s higher for everyone so it’s nice to still donate, still push the donations out the door, still try to get eggs out there even though the prices are high. It’s still important to make sure the people who need it the most are getting the eggs that they need,” said Baker.

The eggs will be distributed to the 700 partners of the food bank to go out across metro Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.