The other U.S. presidents that have found themselves in legal trouble

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former President Donald J. Trump made history in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, becoming the first ever U.S. president to face criminal charges.

The now-unsealed historic indictment includes 34 felony counts of falsifying business records tied to the former president’s business.

“Under New York state law, it is a felony to falsify business records with intent to defraud and an intent to conceal another crime. That is exactly what this case is about,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, speaking to reporters just minutes after Trump’s arraignment finished. “We cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct.”

While Trump is the first former U.S. president to face charges, others have had brushes with the law. Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were both impeached, but not convicted by the U.S. Senate. A federal grand jury recommended charges against Richard Nixon over his involvement in the Watergate scandal, but he resigned from office and was eventually pardoned. Even Ulysses S. Grant was ticketed for speeding in his horse-drawn carriage.

“And he was fine with that,” said presidential historian and Claremont McKenna College professor Jack Pitney. “He was a grown up, he accepted his 19th century speeding ticket.”

Pitney says Trump’s case is vastly more severe than his predecessor’s legal issues, and Trump is still the only president to be impeached twice.

“Even when a president is impeached, the constitution explicitly says that person is subject to prosecution in normal courts, right in the constitution,” he said. “This by far is the most serious because it’s only the beginning.”

Two federal investigations by the Department of Justice – one into Trump’s handling of classified documents found at his Florida home and the other into his conduct during the January 6th insurrection – are still ongoing. An investigation into alleged election meddling in Fulton County could also yield charges. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said charging decisions were “imminent” but has made no recent announcements on the development of the investigation.

Even if charges come out of the Fulton County probe, Pitney thinks die-hard supporters of Mr. Trump will stand by his side. Indeed, since news of the indictment Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign has raised around $8 million in donations.

“He famously said he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose that hardcore support, and he’s basically right,” said Pitney. “The problem for Trump is, that’s not enough to win an election.”

