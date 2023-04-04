Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and left them with serious injuries.

On March 27, just before 9 a.m. police say they responded to a call on Kilcrease Road and Silver Oak Drive of a hit-and-run incident.

When the police arrived they found 33-year-old Bee Moua of Dacula in a ditch on Kilcrease Road with no reports of how long he was there prior to the accident.

Police are searching for a person who was driving a 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe and believe the driver hit Moua while he was walking on Kilcrease Road. Investigators say the driver failed to stop after hitting Moua, and parts of the vehicle were found at the scene. Moua was transported to the hospital with severe injuries and remains in critical condition.

Police are encouraging witnesses to call or email GCPD Investigators with any useful information at (pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com) or Atlanta Crime Stoppers. Additionally, if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.