Police are searching for missing 50-year-old Clayton County woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are searching for a woman from Riverdale.

Akisha Bell was last seen on April 2 after being discharged from Southern Regional Hospital at around 10:13 p.m. Upon her release, she was diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses.

Akisha is a 50-year-old Black woman with black hair, and brown eyes, she is 6-foot-1 in height and weighs about 220 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Police are asking for any information on her whereabouts and to contact Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

