Read the indictment against former president Donald Trump

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump has become the first American ex-president to be charged in a criminal case.

On Tuesday, Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He surrendered in a Manhattan courthouse after he was indicted last week by District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump was booked and pleaded not guilty in Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom.

Trump, according to CBS News, was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty. All of the charges are class E felonies.

Read the indictment below:

