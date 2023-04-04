Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Read the indictment against former president Donald Trump

The nation’s 45th president has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records.
Former President Donald Trump enters a Manhattan courtroom for his arraignment. (WCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump has become the first American ex-president to be charged in a criminal case.

On Tuesday, Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He surrendered in a Manhattan courthouse after he was indicted last week by District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump was booked and pleaded not guilty in Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom.

Trump, according to CBS News, was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty. All of the charges are class E felonies.

Read the indictment below:

MORE TRUMP COVERAGE

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person Harold Dillard
Man who went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport found
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery
Donald Trump, who is running for president in 2024, has become the first former president to...
Non-disclosure agreement at center of historic Trump indictment
Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is...
WATCH: Donald Trump is first ex-president in history to face criminal charges

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is...
WATCH: Donald Trump is first ex-president in history to face criminal charges
Former President Donald Trump enters a Manhattan courtroom for his arraignment. (WCBS via CNN...
Trump enters courtroom for arraignment
Protesters argue at the Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District...
Donald Trump indicted in New York City
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Trump set to be arraigned at Manhattan courtroom