Relationship expert Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson talks Season 4 ‘Put A Ring On It’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, the newest rising star at The Oprah Winfrey Network sat down with Atlanta News First/ Peachtree TV to talk about her role as an expert relationship coach in season 4 of “Put A Ring On It”.

Season 4 of the hit series features three Atlanta couples who are at odds in their relationships.

Each week, the couples go on a series of dates with other people to see if a love connection might spark.

Dr. Johnson lives in Atlanta, is a proud graduate of Spelman College, and held a position on Kasim Reed’s staff during his administration.

Johnson began her career as a film and television actress. She starred as Peaches in “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate,” Sherri in “How To Be A Player,” episodes of “ER,” “Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” “Martin”), but for the past ten years has devoted herself to relationship counseling and is passionate about helping people find and maintain healthy romantic relationships.

Johnson’s mother was married five times and told Stacii on her deathbed that her one regret was not showing her children, by example, the way to healthy romantic unions. Determined not to fall victim to the same fate, Stacii set out to find out the secrets to healthy relationships and impart them to others.

