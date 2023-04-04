Positively Georgia
Rome police officer dies suddenly, remembered by his ‘patriotic’ attitude

Officer Jose ‘Joe’ Picon began his law enforcement career with the Rome Police Department in 2017.
Jose “Joe” Picon(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Members of the Rome Police Department are in mourning due to the unexpected passing of one of their officers.

Rome police announced the passing of Officer Jose “Joe” Picon through social media on Monday.

Officer Picon began his law enforcement career with the Rome Police Department on January 20th, 2017.

However, Officer Picon was considered a member of the Rome Police Department family long before this time, as he assisted the Rome/Floyd Metro Task Force while serving in the Army/National Guard Counterdrug Task Force.

During his years of service in the National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, Officer Picon’s primary role was to assist local agencies with surveillance operations.

Officer Picon had prior experience as a drug investigator and used this knowledge to coordinate sophisticated operational plans to produce efficiency with local agencies.

As described by his peers, Officer Picon was a “unique” person.

He was dedicated to his faith, family, and services in the military and law enforcement. His patriotic attitude was contagious and was overshadowed only by his selflessness.

“It was common for Officer Picon to go “above and beyond” to assist his friends and would not hesitate to sacrifice his time to help others. This trait is made evident by his voluntary service in the military and the service he provided to the community while employed at the Rome Police Department,” a release noted.

Joe Picon was a real-life hero and a true American Patriot.

