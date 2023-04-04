Search for new Cobb County Elections Director continues

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County’s search for their next Elections Director continues.

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration met Tuesday for a special meeting to go over procedures and policies before the county starts interviewing and vetting candidates. This comes shortly before Elections Director Janine Eveler is set to retire.

“It’s a lot of pressure but something I have enjoyed,” said Eveler.

A lot has changed in the nearly two decades since she started working for Cobb County.

“I started in 2004, right before the 2004 presidential election as a part-time clerk” said Eveler.

Now, almost 20 years later, Eveler says next week will be her last week in the office as Elections Director for the county.

“Our county has been very supportive of the Elections Department,” said Eveler.

As for the challenges, Eveler says one of the biggest has been the public scrutiny during election years.

“The scrutiny has increased, that’s not necessarily a bad thing because it really helped us to tighten up our procedures.”

Last year, two lawsuits were filed over issues sending out absentee ballots.

With the absentee ballot issues, Cobb County said they had been hampered by a shortened deadline to print, process and mail them out under Georgia’s 2021 election law.

The law cut the window between Georgia’s general election and the runoff election down to four weeks.

“As an elections administration organization, we have been trying to get the legislature to at least either give us more time in between the election and the runoff or there were some other bills that were in this last session, so there are other ideas we can eliminate that extra runoff or do something to lengthen that time period,” said Eveler.

As the county searches for a new Elections Director, Eveler says her successor will be busy all year, not just election years.

She says the Elections Department helps with municipal elections and keeps things up to date.

“People are always moving, so we’re always updating voting registration,” said Eveler.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.