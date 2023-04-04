‘Slutty Vegan’ set to open at Truist park on the Braves home opener

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Slutty Vegan announced it will open its new location at Atlanta’s Truist Park on April 6.

This opening will be during the Atlanta Braves’ 2023 home opener.

This will be the third opening of 2023, following the opening of the Harlem, New York and Georgia Tech restaurant locations.

Truist Park Slutty Vegan will be a freestanding kiosk located in section 130 by the third base gate.

The menu will be modified to fit the baseball experience including the Big Dawg, a plant-based bratwurst, the Tenderonis which are crispy plant-based chicken tenders, Slutty fries and signature side sauces.

“Truist Park is such a fixture in Atlanta culture, and we’re thrilled to now be a part of that experience,” says Cole. “We can’t wait to knock it out of the park at the home of the Braves for many seasons to come!”

Pinky Cole has opened a total of nine brick-and-mortar locations, including metro-Atlanta stores in the Edgewood, Jonesboro, Duluth and West View neighborhoods, most recently on-campus at Georgia Tech, the outposts in Athens, Birmingham, Alabama, Harlem and Brooklyn, New York.

Slutty Vegan fans include celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Queen Latifah and many more.

Pinky has created a nationally acclaimed burger joint offering 100% vegan comfort food, a cookbook called Eat Plants, B*tch, a collection of 91 delicious, guilt-free, plant-based recipes that is now available wherever books are sold and has been nationally recognized by acclaimed publications.

