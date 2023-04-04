Positively Georgia
SugarHi Sweet Eats N Treats: Easter cakes with award-winning chef

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native, Tasha Taylor has always had an eye for the creative aspects of life.

Taylor has made quite a name for herself in the food industry locally, nationally, and internationally competing in several competitions all the way to the Food Network.

SugarHi Sweet Eats N Treats was founded in 2014.

Click here to learn more about SugarHi Sweet Eats N Treats.

