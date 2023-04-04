Taste of Alpharetta goes paperless on new app

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Taste of Alpharetta has a new ticketing app where festival goers can now go paperless in the Taste of Atlanta App.

The app is designed so that people attending the festival can make quick transactions, and purchase food sample tickets on their mobile devices before and during the festival. Not only does the Taste of Alpharetta app provide attendees with a seamless and convenient buying experience they also can view the event map, entertainment line-up, culinary contest information and other important details. Another amazing feature for your unused tickets they can be transferred to friends and family with an email address or by scanning a personal QR code generated by the app.

“My family and I look forward to Taste of Alpharetta every year, and we’re even more excited that tickets will be paperless,” said City of Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin. “With the new e-tickets, attendees will be able to enjoy shorter wait times and it helps us reduce paper waste. I am looking forward to trying the culinary magic provided by our restaurants. It will be fun!”

Most restaurants that participate in the festival charge from $2-$8 per food sample. Taste of Alpharetta is a free festival where people purchase food tickets for as little as $1.00 each. There is an option for early bird discount tickets available until April 21, the packages are listed below:

· VIP Experience Pass: $125. Enjoy exclusive access to VIP seating, reserved parking, a private bar, a festival swag bag and special offers from several Taste of Alpharetta partners.

· TasteBucks Bundle: $35. The ultimate 40-ticket bundle to indulge in savory dishes, refreshing beverages, and exciting activities.

· Fun Zone Pass: $15. Your all-access pass to dozens of bounce houses and inflatables.

The event will be on May 11 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1 S Main St in Alpharetta.

