Traffic changes to Georgia 400 could cause delays in Forsyth County

Georgia DOT said electrical panels in the tunnel keep keep flooding and need to be relocated.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A portion of a major Georgia highway is set to temporarily close to traffic and could cause delays, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s office officials.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s office officials say traffic changes began at 9 p.m. on Monday. The traffic changes will continue until Tuesday morning. Officials say northbound traffic will be required to exit at 17 and re-enter onto Georgia 400 at the new exit 18 ramp at Georgia route 369.

The Martin Road intersection will be closed and traffic on or off of Martin Road will be changed to a right turn only, according to officials.

From Tuesday for the next 15 days, officials said that southbound traffic on Georgia 400 that needs to access 369 east or west will need to exit at 17.

The traffic changes are dependent on the weather, according to officials.

Officials add that motorists should seek alternate routes if possible.

