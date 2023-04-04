Twitter policy change could affect how NWS sends out severe weather alerts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The National Weather Service is letting people know about an upcoming policy change on Twitter that could affect the agency’s ability to send out severe weather updates through Twitter, a platform that’s become essential to the NWS.

“We’ve utilized Twitter since the infancy of it,” said Atlanta NWS Meteorologist-in-Charge Keith Stellman.

Those updates could soon come to an end.

“We’re having to make some adjustments especially on the automated tweets,” Stellman said.

Last week, Twitter announced plans to curtail the number of automated tweets that accounts can send each month, throwing a wrench into how Stellman and NWS offices nationwide send out pertinent severe weather updates on the social media platform.

“If we get into a situation where we’re issuing a lot of warnings in a particular day, we may exceed that cap, and it may cut that off.”

The new cap is 1,500 automated tweets per month or 50 per day, numbers Stellman says can be reached.

But the updates themselves can be tricky… since social media users sometimes don’t have posts show up in their feeds until hours or days later. A serious problem when minutes often matter.

“We’ll encourage people to use other sources in addition to that,” Stellman said.

The other sources are quite simple. Stellman recommends using your phone and apps like the First Alert Weather App from Atlanta News First for the latest severe weather information.

And since the ANF First Alert Weather App is being operated by people instead of bots, you know the information you receive is up-to-date.

“We are actually updating it, which makes it a lot more accurate, and just a lot more user friendly,” said ANF Meteorologist Ella Dorsey.

But as Dorsey notes, it also changes the digital logistics. Instead of having to go to a platform. The platform comes to you.

As for NWS Atlanta, they’re biding their time until a solution can be found.

“Our public affairs and headquarters have reached out to Twitter to ask if their can be any exceptions,” Stellman said. “We still don’t know how that’s gong to shake out in the end.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.