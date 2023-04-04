Positively Georgia
Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 warehouse workers

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 workers in its warehouse.

The cuts are happening in Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey, according to Walmart’s filing with the Department of Labor.

The company recently told investors to expect slower sales and profit growth in the year ahead.

Walmart’s core lower-income shoppers continue to be hit by inflation which could impact sales.

The retail giant is also raising its average minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour which could squeeze profit margins.

Walmart is America's largest private employer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

