Woman mistakenly accelerates, smashes into popular Atlanta wig store

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman accidentally drove her vehicle into the Mazymane wig store in Atlanta Tuesday morning, according to police.

The woman who has not yet been identified was not injured but was transported to the hospital for observation.

The inside of Mazymane was left in shambles. The owner said she is still processing the entire incident.

Police have not released any further details about the crash.

Mazymane is located at 1830 Piedmont Avenue in northeast Atlanta.

According to its website, Mazymane offers a variety of full lace wigs, glue-less wig cap units, and hair accessories.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.