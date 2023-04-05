Anti-Semitism concerns cloud Jewish recognition of Passover

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - April 5 marks the start of Passover, a major celebration for members of the Jewish faith.

Millions of families will gather around the table tonight in commemoration of Israelites’ escape from slavery in Egypt.

It’s a celebration that honors freedom from oppression and the fight for modern-day acceptance at a time when anti-Semitism remains an ongoing issue.

In 2021, the FBI reported a total of 1,590 hate crimes relating to religion. Of that, 51.4% were anti-Jewish.

Just two months ago, metro Atlanta police opened an investigation after antisemitic flyers were found across Sandy Springs and Dunwoody communities. The incident led two Georgia state representatives to introduce a bill aiming to legally define antisemitism while also increasing penalties for violence against Jewish people.

White House Deputy Communications Director and Special Assistant to the President Herbie Ziskend joined Atlanta News First to talk about the ongoing fight against anti-Semitism.

