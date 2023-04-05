Atlanta community unites to help residents displaced after apartment fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the investigation into a massive northeast Atlanta apartment fire continues, so does the recovery for the 28 residents who lost everything.

The Poncey-Highland community is now rallying together after one of their apartment buildings was destroyed.

Jenna Mobley lives near the North High Ridge Apartments on North Avenue and gathered many donations to help.

“This whole yard was full of donations from the community,” she said.

Fire investigation in northeast Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

Mobley’s yard was filled with clothes, toiletries, pet supplies, and more.

Signs are hanging on her fence welcoming those impacted and sharing links to GoFundMe pages and pictures of lost pets.

“They’re the folks that manage our local restaurants, they’re the artists, the non-profit workers, the community organizers,” she said, describing the residents. “They’re the life and character of our community.”

Mobley told Atlanta News First the impacted building is the only affordable housing option in Poncey-Highland.

“I’m honestly scared to see what’s next, it was really important to have that affordable housing in our neighborhood,” she said.

According to Mobley, all of the collected donations will be taken to The Righteous Room on Ponce de Leon Avenue on Sunday.

Atlanta fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials say the Red Cross is assisting in the apartment fire. “Our Disaster Action Team volunteers were there overnight providing comfort kits, direct client assistance, and recovery planning.”

