Atlanta holds the crown for tax-filing procrastinators

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta holds the number 1 spot for procrastinating to file their taxes.

According to a survey conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, Atlanta is the number 1 city for tax-filing procrastinators and Georgia is the #3 state for tax-filing procrastinators.

Based on a list of 50 U.S. cities Atlanta holds the tax procrastinator crown. Followed by Orlando, FL in the counting up to number 10 comes Salt Lake City, UT, Miami, FL, fort Lauderdale, FL, Minneapolis, MN, Denver, CO, Cincinnati, OH, Seattle, WA and last Richmond, VA.

The data was gathered by using analysis to look at search volume related to filing taxes late in more than 170 cities with a population of 150,000 or more across the country. The survey was of Americans and Google Analytics search volume related to filing taxes late.

The deadline to file taxes is fast approaching on April 18 and there are still millions of Americans who still haven’t filed their taxes. Even if they do not make the deadline there are other options available below:

People can apply for tax-filing extensions which give them until October 15 to file.

Use Form 4868 to apply for an extension of time to file

An extension of time to file your return does not grant you any extension of time to pay your taxes.

You should estimate and pay any owed taxes by your regular deadline to help avoid possible penalties.

You must file your extension request no later than the regular due date of your return.

Taxpayers in certain disaster areas do not need to submit an extension electronically or on paper. Check to see if you qualify and the due date of your return.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.