Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta’s airport remains busiest hub in the world

Main security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Main security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many of us travel in and out of Atlanta’s airport and know how hectic it can get. And once again, it has been named the world’s busiest airport.

Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sits at the top of the list, ranking as the busiest airport for passenger volume and for the most global aircraft movements in 2022, according to preliminary data from Airports Council International.

The Atlanta airport was followed by Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, and Chicago O’Hare, with Los Angeles coming in sixth.

Holding their positions from 2021, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL, 93.7...
Holding their positions from 2021, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL, 93.7 million passengers, +23.8%) is at the top of the 2022 rankings.(Airports Council International)
ATL is at the top with 724 thousand movements (+2.3% from 2021) but still below its 2019 result...
ATL is at the top with 724 thousand movements (+2.3% from 2021) but still below its 2019 result of 904 thousand movements (-19.9%).(Airports Council International)

A strong rebound in domestic travel put these U.S. facilities on top.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person Harold Dillard
Man who went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport found
Georgia boy hospitalized after smoking vape pen laced with fentanyl
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after reportedly smoking a drug-laced vape pen
The scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
21-year-old South Carolina woman shot and killed in southwest Atlanta
Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is...
UPDATES: Donald Trump becomes first ex-president to face criminal charges
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery

Latest News

Brady Allen, former inmate at Cobb County Detention Center
‘He was in pain’ | Security video shows what happened to man after arrest
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett to host active threat seminar
‘It breaks your heart’: Henry County sheriff invites public to active threat seminar
Non-profit targeted in check cashing scheme
Non-profit Duluth pet clinic becomes target of fake check scheme
Non-profit targeted in check cashing scheme
Non-profit targeted in check cashing scheme