Atlanta’s airport remains busiest hub in the world

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many of us travel in and out of Atlanta’s airport and know how hectic it can get. And once again, it has been named the world’s busiest airport.

Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sits at the top of the list, ranking as the busiest airport for passenger volume and for the most global aircraft movements in 2022, according to preliminary data from Airports Council International.

The Atlanta airport was followed by Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, and Chicago O’Hare, with Los Angeles coming in sixth.

Holding their positions from 2021, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL, 93.7 million passengers, +23.8%) is at the top of the 2022 rankings. (Airports Council International)

ATL is at the top with 724 thousand movements (+2.3% from 2021) but still below its 2019 result of 904 thousand movements (-19.9%). (Airports Council International)

A strong rebound in domestic travel put these U.S. facilities on top.

