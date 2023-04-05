Atlanta’s airport remains busiest hub in the world
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many of us travel in and out of Atlanta’s airport and know how hectic it can get. And once again, it has been named the world’s busiest airport.
Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sits at the top of the list, ranking as the busiest airport for passenger volume and for the most global aircraft movements in 2022, according to preliminary data from Airports Council International.
The Atlanta airport was followed by Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, and Chicago O’Hare, with Los Angeles coming in sixth.
A strong rebound in domestic travel put these U.S. facilities on top.
