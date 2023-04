ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and several officials recently celebrated Atlanta’s first ever all-Black fire station called the “First 16″ on the 60-year anniversary.

Officials said the 16 men first joined the fire department on April 1, 1963, and were assigned to Fire Station 16.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens celebrates Atlanta "First 16" (Atlanta Fire Department)

Officials celebrate Atlanta "First 16" Atlanta's first all-Black fire department (Atlanta Fire Department)

Officials celebrate Atlanta "First 16" Atlanta's first all-Black fire department (Atlanta Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.