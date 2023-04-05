Decatur, Savannah College of Art, Design collecting community stories until May 14

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Decatur is teaming up with Savannah College of Art and Design and StoryCorps to collect stories for the 200 stories project.

According to Decaturish.com, SCAD students will be gathering stories until May 14.

Recordings will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive.

Stories will be collected from community members, past and present to promote the city’s milestone anniversary.

Anyone interested in participating can schedule an appointment by emailing 200stories@decaturga.com Walk-ins are also welcome, according to a press release.

“It is important when celebrating the city of Decatur’s bicentennial that we focus on what makes the city special—its rich history and people,” said Maken Payne, executive director at SCADpro told Decaturish.com. “Our SCAD students are excited to work alongside city leadership and Decatur residents to preserve that history by contributing to the 200 Stories Initiative.”

“Every individual in the Decatur community is what makes it so special and unique,” Renae Jackson, city of Decatur equity and engagement director told Decaturish.com. “As we celebrate the city’s bicentennial, it is the perfect time to elevate and uplift the stories and perspectives of the people who have and continue to contribute to making this place what is today and what it will be in the future.”

In the next phase, SCAD will present creative design assets to city leadership, which will be seen all over Decatur to promote the bicentennial.

Participants can also record through StoryCorps’ virtual recording booth.

“Ask and answer questions like: Who has been the biggest influence on your life? What are you proudest of? What does it mean to be ‘from’ Decatur,” the StoryCorps website states.

According to Decaturish.com, in September 2022, the Decatur City Commission established a project budget of $260,000 and awarded a contract to the Savannah College of Art and Design for $160,000, as well as awarded a $100,000 contract to StoryCorps Studios for the bicentennial 200 Stories project.

For more information, visit: decaturga.com/200stories

