DeKalb parents demand answers in case of missing 14-year-old girl

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pair of parents are panicking after seven days have gone by with no trace of their 14-year-old daughter and student-athlete Avyana Mitchell.

She was caught on camera running away from her grandma’s home last week but her parents said this is out of her character.

Now, they’re concerned it might have something to do with who she was communicating with on a cell phone over a social media app.

Ayvana’s father Travis Mitchell told Atlanta News First he wants DeKalb Police to do more to find his daughter.

“If you say runaway, they’re going to just treat it as ok…she’s a runaway she’ll be back,” Mitchell said.

So, Atlanta News First went back to the scene where Mitchell said Avyana was last seen alive at her grandma’s house last Tuesday morning around midnight.

“I also told them about the house right there that had surveillance, I told them where she was seen at had surveillance, they didn’t do anything,” Mitchell said.

On Tuesday, a neighbor gave Atlanta News First surveillance video that caught Avyana running from the home on Rollingwood Lane in DeKalb, but the neighbor said police haven’t been back to knock on doors or get the surveillance video of the teen suddenly running away.

“I think they should have been here immediately; I think Tuesday makes 24 hours, Wednesday makes 48 hours, I think by Thursday morning someone should have been knocking on my door,” the neighbor said.

Mitchell said it’s unlike his daughter Avyana to run away, but she hasn’t had a phone in over a year because he caught her communicating with strangers on gaming apps inappropriately and lying about her age.

The night she went missing her dad said she was caught with a phone they didn’t give to her.

“Honestly she could have gotten it from anywhere,” Mitchell said.

They took the phone from her and then she took off.

On Tuesday DeKalb Police told Atlanta News First, “We are still actively searching for this missing person.”

Avyana’s father told Atlanta News First that he feels like the case needs to be taken more seriously, “Like it’s something going on, even if it’s not you have to think that. So I think they should do a lot more when it comes to that.”

Mitchell told Atlanta News First that on Tuesday DeKalb Police told him that they were investigating the case as a runaway case.

However, when Atlanta News First reached back out to DeKalb Police for more clarification police said they were investigating a missing person.

Mitchell said he hopes this is a reminder for all parents to make sure that their child’s gaming apps are just intended for gaming and not messaging strangers.

If you have information on Avyana’s whereabouts contact DeKalb Police SVU at 770-724-7710.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.