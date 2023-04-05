Dog in DeKalb County dies after testing positive for rabies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health officials in DeKalb County are reminding residents to monitor their pets after a dead dog tested positive for rabies.

On April 2, a stray chihuahua was captured in the Constitution Road area and later tested positive for rabies.

The dog later died while in its cage at a shelter.

Georgia is a rabies-endemic state and the virus is present all year long. It is not unusual for the county to report several rabies cases each year.

Residents should make sure pets are up to date for preventative vaccination and should eliminate outdoor feeding stations and access to garbage cans.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately.

Additionally, residents are advised to watch pets and contact DeKalb County Animal Control if unusual behavior occurs. Wild animal trapping will only occur if a domestic pet or person has been bitten or scratched.

To report any animal bite, contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, or 404-294-2519 after hours.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.