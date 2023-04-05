Easter Sunday Buffet with ‘5Church’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Easter is a busy time for restaurants. And many metro Atlanta restaurants are ready and geared up this Easter.

5Church will host its Easter Buffet on April 9. The buffet will be available at both the Midtown and Buckhead locations from 11am-7:30pm, with the last seating at 7pm.

Guests will enjoy a dining experience featuring a variety of menu items.

Prices range from $65 per adult and $20 per child, plus tax and 20% gratuity.

Reservations are highly recommended.

