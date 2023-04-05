Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

First Alert Forecast | Isolated showers Thursday; Chilly washout Saturday

First Alert Forecast: Rain returns later this week
By Fred Campagna
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday was the warmest day in Atlanta since last September. It will stay relatively warm and humid on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a passing shower/storm possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The greatest risk of showers/storms is between 1-7 pm, with a lower chance of rain later in the evening.

It stays mild into Friday, but there is a First Alert for an increasing risk of showers and light rain. The temperature will be near 70 in the morning before turning colder late in the day and at night as a northeast wind develops. The temperature will fall into the 40s during the evening, and that sets us up for a very dreary start to the Easter weekend.

There is another First Alert for rain and very chilly temps on Saturday. It looks like a washout between sunrise and late in the afternoon. The rain may end by early in the evening, but temps will stay in the 40s overnight.

Expect a chilly start to Easter with temps in the 40s. It will become partly sunny with temperatures climbing into the low 60s in the afternoon. The weather looks quiet and a bit milder early next week.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person Harold Dillard
Man who went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport found
Georgia boy hospitalized after smoking vape pen laced with fentanyl
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after reportedly smoking a drug-laced vape pen
The scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
21-year-old South Carolina woman shot and killed in southwest Atlanta
Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is...
UPDATES: Donald Trump becomes first ex-president to face criminal charges
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery

Latest News

Keep rain and lightning alerts turned on this weekend!
FIRST ALERT | Wet weather is right around the corner
First Alert Forecast: Rain returns later this week
First Alert Forecast: Rain returns later this week
Isolated t-storms return tomorrow, heavy rain this weekend
Upper 80s this Afternoon; Rain Chances Increase Tomorrow
Isolated thunderstorms return Thursday afternoon and give way to a rainy weekend
Upper 80s this Afternoon, Rain Chances Increase Tomorrow