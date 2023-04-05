First Alert Forecast | Isolated showers Thursday; Chilly washout Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday was the warmest day in Atlanta since last September. It will stay relatively warm and humid on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a passing shower/storm possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The greatest risk of showers/storms is between 1-7 pm, with a lower chance of rain later in the evening.

It stays mild into Friday, but there is a First Alert for an increasing risk of showers and light rain. The temperature will be near 70 in the morning before turning colder late in the day and at night as a northeast wind develops. The temperature will fall into the 40s during the evening, and that sets us up for a very dreary start to the Easter weekend.

There is another First Alert for rain and very chilly temps on Saturday. It looks like a washout between sunrise and late in the afternoon. The rain may end by early in the evening, but temps will stay in the 40s overnight.

Expect a chilly start to Easter with temps in the 40s. It will become partly sunny with temperatures climbing into the low 60s in the afternoon. The weather looks quiet and a bit milder early next week.

