First Alert Forecast: Warmer from start to finish today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

You definitely won’t need the jacket at all today! The morning will start in the mid to upper 60s, ahead of a partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid 80s -- the warmest day of the year so far.

Today will be our last completely dry day before a cold front puts North Georgia back into an unsettled pattern for the back half of the week and into the weekend.

Tomorrow, expect showers and a few storms to enter far Northwest Georgia in the afternoon. A few scattered showers and isolated storms will linger into the early evening, with showers dissipating around sunset.

For those of you headed to the Braves home opener tomorrow at Truist Park, a few showers are possible before first pitch with maybe an isolated shower/storm lingering into the start of the game. For most of the game though, it looks dry with temperatures dropping into the 60s by the time the game wraps up.

Friday and Saturday we have a First Alert as rain becomes more widespread starting in the late morning Friday and will continue on and off through Saturday evening. While a few storms are possible Thursday and Friday, Saturday looks to bring a chilly rain with highs only ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s.

Thankfully, it looks as though rain will taper off Sunday morning leaving us with a dry afternoon on Easter Sunday with temperatures in the low 60s.

Next week we enter into a drier pattern with temperatures back in the low 70s to kick off next week.

