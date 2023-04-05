Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

First Alert Forecast: Warmer from start to finish today

Starting in the 60s and we will top out in the mid 80s this afternoon
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

You definitely won’t need the jacket at all today! The morning will start in the mid to upper 60s, ahead of a partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid 80s -- the warmest day of the year so far.

Today will be our last completely dry day before a cold front puts North Georgia back into an unsettled pattern for the back half of the week and into the weekend.

Tomorrow, expect showers and a few storms to enter far Northwest Georgia in the afternoon. A few scattered showers and isolated storms will linger into the early evening, with showers dissipating around sunset.

For those of you headed to the Braves home opener tomorrow at Truist Park, a few showers are possible before first pitch with maybe an isolated shower/storm lingering into the start of the game. For most of the game though, it looks dry with temperatures dropping into the 60s by the time the game wraps up.

Friday and Saturday we have a First Alert as rain becomes more widespread starting in the late morning Friday and will continue on and off through Saturday evening. While a few storms are possible Thursday and Friday, Saturday looks to bring a chilly rain with highs only ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s.

Thankfully, it looks as though rain will taper off Sunday morning leaving us with a dry afternoon on Easter Sunday with temperatures in the low 60s.

Next week we enter into a drier pattern with temperatures back in the low 70s to kick off next week.

Mostly cloudy start to what will be a warm and partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.
Mostly cloudy start to what will be a warm and partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.(ANF)
Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 60s tonight.
Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 60s tonight.(ANF)
A cold front moves into NW Georgia bringing rain and storms.
A cold front moves into NW Georgia bringing rain and storms.(ANF)
Few showers and storms possible in the late afternoon with showers tapering by First Pitch.
Few showers and storms possible in the late afternoon with showers tapering by First Pitch.(ANF)
First Alert: Widespread scattered showers through the day. A few rumbles of thunder possible,...
First Alert: Widespread scattered showers through the day. A few rumbles of thunder possible, but storms should stay below severe limits.(ANF)
Warm and dry today ahead of an unsettled end to the week. First Alert for rain Friday and...
Warm and dry today ahead of an unsettled end to the week. First Alert for rain Friday and Saturday. Expect a cold rain Saturday with highs in the 50s. Drying out by Sunday afternoon ahead of a nice start to next week.(ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person Harold Dillard
Man who went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport found
The scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
21-year-old South Carolina woman shot and killed in southwest Atlanta
Georgia boy hospitalized after smoking vape pen laced with fentanyl
13-year-old Georgia boy injured after reportedly smoking a drug-laced vape pen
Former President Donald Trump arrives at court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is...
UPDATES: Donald Trump responds to facing criminal charges
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Warm Wednesday and Thursday before rain returns
First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny Wednesday; Tracking late-week rain
Temperatures plummet this weekend
First Alert | Warming to the mid 80s Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Warm Wednesday and Thursday before rain returns
First Alert Forecast: Warm Wednesday and Thursday before rain returns
Sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in near 80
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Returns this Afternoon, Rainy Weekend Ahead