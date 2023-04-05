Former child crimes investigator details the work behind reuniting Georgia families

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family in DeKalb County is desperately searching for their teenage daughter who disappeared eight days ago.

Meanwhile, in Clayton County, police are asking for the public’s help locating another missing person. This time it’s a 22-year-old woman.

Cases like these are all too familiar for Retired Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Trebor Randle, who has dedicated her life to reuniting families and protecting Georgia’s youth.

She joined ANF+ to talk about how authorities navigate and solve missing person cases as well as steps you can take to protect your loved ones.

