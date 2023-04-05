Garden in North Georgia features famous landmarks, castles made of rocks

CALHOUN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was never intended to be a tourist attraction, but a once-unassuming garden is now drawing people from around the world to Gordon County.

Located behind the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Rome Road in Calhoun, about an hour north of Atlanta, sits a garden that is unique and, in many ways, iconic. The Rock Garden has more than 50 structures, including churches and castles, made of pebbles, shells, and other materials.

“It’s a great imaginary place,” said Michael Miller, a volunteer. “We’re the number one attraction in the county.”

Miller and his wife, Jane, have been maintaining the grounds since 2019 when the original artist, Dewitt Boyd, and his wife, Joyce, moved out of state.

“He started down there with no master plan, down by the creek, building the little village,” Michael explained.

Started in 2007 as a game for Boyd’s children, the Rock Garden blossomed over the years. It features replicas of famous landmarks like the Coliseum in Rome, Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral, and the town of Bethlehem: the birthplace of Jesus.

“It’s so beautiful,” Jane said. “He’s such an artist. The details.”

The millers said the serene space draws thousands of people each year – both near and far.

“Last week, there were some people from Ontario, Canada,” Michael said. “There have been some from Jamaica. Had one from France one time. So, they’re from all over.”

Linda Granath, of Cumming, visits a couple of times a year. Each time, she brings a little of her daughter’s ashes, who she lost nearly three years ago.

“She was very artistic,” Granath said. “She would just go crazy over this place, and I leave here. I’ve left here in the church, in the castle. I don’t know it somehow comforts me that she’s here and I know she would just love it.”

A place of wonder and healing.

“It’s nice to sit down at the end of the day and just reflect on the springtime and all the growing things again but our work here is never-ending,” Michael said. “We just want to keep up a beautiful place for the public.”

The Millers said there have been cases of vandalism and theft. In fact, they said 90% of the figurines that went with the structures have been stolen. So, they ask that the public respect space and art.

The Rock Garden, located at 1411 Rome Rd SW, is free to visit. It’s open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

