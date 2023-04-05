Positively Georgia
Gwinnett County deputy arrested on duty, charged with DUI

Walter Pollock
Walter Pollock(Georgia POST)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested and charged with DUI.

Master Deputy Walter Pollock was arrested on duty and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and striking a fixed object. No one was injured during the incident and Pollock was booked into the Walton County Jail.

Pollock has been placed on administrative leave and was served with an intent to terminate.

