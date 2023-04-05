Indie Night Film Festival coming to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The world’s only weekly film festival is coming to Atlanta.

Dave Brown is founder of Indie Night Film Festival. He founded the festival more than 10 years ago to give filmmakers a chance to showcase their work in front of professionals.

Brown says his love for filmmaking led him to Morehouse College where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.

He credits college friend Morris Chestnut with giving him his introduction to Hollywood. Dave currently sets up Morris’ appearances throughout the country, as well as other well-known celebrities in Hollywood.

In addition to that, Brown’s well-known friendship with Academy-Award and Grammy Award winning actor Jamie Foxx, with whom he worked diligently during his Oscar quest, positioned Dave to be a confidante to the celebrity.

Dave Brown is responsible for executing Jamie Foxx’s Oscar Celebration Event and currently, he works with Foxx’s management team.

The Indie Night Film Festival will be on June 11 at the Plaza Atlanta Theatre.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.