‘It breaks your heart’: Henry County sheriff invites public to active-threat seminar

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – In response to the recent attack on a small Presbyterian school in Nashville that claimed six lives, including three children, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said it’s eager to present the second installment of its Active Threat and Security Response Training Seminars.

“What happened at The Covenant School makes you numb. It breaks your heart,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said in a statement. “As parents and community leaders, all we want to do is protect our communities and be comfortable with the thought of our loved ones sitting in a classroom, at work, or in a house of worship. We will continue to reiterate the unpredictability of active threats and how some level of readiness through a whole community approach can enhance response mechanisms.”

The seminars, held in partnership with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, discuss how to respond when an active shooter is in your vicinity and managing the consequences of an active shooter situation.

The seminars will be held as follows:

April 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 469 Mt. Olive Road, Stockbridge

May 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Wesley Chapel UMC, 397 Racetrack Road, McDonough

June 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Grace Baptist Church, 2178 Highway 138 East, Stockbridge

Interested participants can register online at www.hcsofoundation.org.

