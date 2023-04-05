Lionsgate expanding studio presence in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major motion picture and television studio operations company is expanding its footprint in metro Atlanta.

Lionsgate announced it’s partnering with Great Point Studios to build a third film and TV studio complex.

Lionsgate Studios Atlanta is in Douglas County.

The 500,000 square foot entertainment complex will include 12 large sound stages, office and support space, and restaurants.

It’s set to open later this year.

