Local group to give away $50K in honey-baked hams for Atlanta families

The gift card giveaway is free and open to the public.
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 1-800-TruckWreck is giving away $50,000 in honey-baked hams for Atlanta area families this Easter on Thursday.

According to a press release, the giveaway will start at 6 a.m. at the Honey Baked Ham location on 3990 Covington Highway.

1-800-TruckWreck will be giving away $100 honey-baked ham gift cards which will be given on a first-come-first-served basis at the event.

500 gift cards are planned to be distributed. 

