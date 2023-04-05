Local group to give away $50K in honey-baked hams for Atlanta families
The gift card giveaway is free and open to the public.
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 1-800-TruckWreck is giving away $50,000 in honey-baked hams for Atlanta area families this Easter on Thursday.
According to a press release, the giveaway will start at 6 a.m. at the Honey Baked Ham location on 3990 Covington Highway.
1-800-TruckWreck will be giving away $100 honey-baked ham gift cards which will be given on a first-come-first-served basis at the event.
500 gift cards are planned to be distributed.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.