Lynwood Park’s annual community day kicks off May 6 in Brookhaven

Lynwood Park Community Day
Lynwood Park Community Day(Lynwood Park Community)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 44th annual “Lynwood Park Community Day” will be celebrated on May 6, according to a press release.

The parade will start at Lynwood Park Church 1424 Windsor Parkway and conclude at Lynwood Park Recreation Center.

The celebration will feature Cross Keys Marching Band, Elected Officials, the Atlanta Corvette Society, the Black Cowboys, and more.

