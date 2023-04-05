Lynwood Park’s annual community day kicks off May 6 in Brookhaven

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 44th annual “Lynwood Park Community Day” will be celebrated on May 6, according to a press release.

The parade will start at Lynwood Park Church 1424 Windsor Parkway and conclude at Lynwood Park Recreation Center.

The celebration will feature Cross Keys Marching Band, Elected Officials, the Atlanta Corvette Society, the Black Cowboys, and more.

