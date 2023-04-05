Man found shot to death in car at apartment complex in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway Wednesday morning in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says a call came in around 1:10 a.m. for shots fired on the 2400 block of Heath Row in Decatur. When officers arrived, they found a man shot dead in a car at Thornberry Apartments, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Crime scene units and detectives are at the scene investigating.

If you have any information regarding this fatal shooting, contact the DeKalb County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

